Komets fall at home to Indy Fuel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets got power play goals from Anthony Petruzzelli and Shawn Szydlowski, but it wasn’t enough in a 4-2 loss to the Indy Fuel on Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum.
Mario Culina stopped 27-of-30 shots in goal for a Komets team that was short-handed.
The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Toledo.
