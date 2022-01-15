ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Komets fall at home to Indy Fuel

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets got power play goals from Anthony Petruzzelli and Shawn Szydlowski, but it wasn’t enough in a 4-2 loss to the Indy Fuel on Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Mario Culina stopped 27-of-30 shots in goal for a Komets team that was short-handed.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Toledo.

