Banks III lifts St. Peter’s over Monmouth 67-62

Deaglan Kelly had a pair of goals as St. Augustine, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, was a 5-0 winner over St. Peter’s Prep on Monday at the Secaucus Ice Rink. Kelly had goals in the first and second period around a Ryan Vaites second-period goal, and Mike Rubino and Nick Zane each added one in the third period.

SECAUCUS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO