Banks III lifts St. Peter’s over Monmouth 67-62

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Malik Jefferson registered 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Mount St. Mary's beat Merrimack 57-50 on Monday. Deandre Thomas had six rebounds for Mount St. Mary's (6-10, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Jordan Minor had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (8-10,...
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert had 12 points off the bench to carry Saint Peter’s to a 58-51 win over Rider. Fousseyni Drame had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Peacocks (5-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dimencio Vaughn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to fuel the Broncs (5-10, 1-4).
Mark Armstrong made six 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 31 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Dickinson, 77-32. Armstrong’s 31-point performance represents the most points the senior has scored in a game since his sophomore season.
Deaglan Kelly had a pair of goals as St. Augustine, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, was a 5-0 winner over St. Peter’s Prep on Monday at the Secaucus Ice Rink. Kelly had goals in the first and second period around a Ryan Vaites second-period goal, and Mike Rubino and Nick Zane each added one in the third period.
