Another Winter Storm To Bring Snow, Wind, And Cold Temperatures

By Tara Clow
thewave.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the calm before the storm this morning as we prepare for another blast of winter weather. Winter storm warnings are in place for southeastern New Brunswick. Environment Canada meteorologist Andy Firth says this system will start in the afternoon, but the main action will be tonight, “Snow heavy at times...

www.thewave.ca

WWL-AMFM

A cold front arrives with winter weather

The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Firth
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chill To Bring Bitter Cold Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Arctic front was delayed in arriving this morning as we faced what had the potential to be an impactful event during the morning commute. Fortunately, we were able to avoid this headache in central Maryland, and those who did see a brief changeover of rain to snow did not face significant problems. As this front pushes south and east, it will be stalling off the coast. As a wave of low pressure develops along the front, a brush of snowfall for the lower Eastern Shore will be possible through Saturday. The highest snowfall totals will be along the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

