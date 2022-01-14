ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Essay: Gift of Givens

By Interlochen Public Radio
interlochenpublicradio.org
 6 days ago

It was the week after New Year’s and my daughter was headed back to college, her car full of Christmas gifts, clean laundry, and turkey leftovers. We exchanged big hugs and she climbed behind the wheel. “I love you,” she said....

www.interlochenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

Essay: Sixteen-Point Type

By the time I gave birth to a child, my mother-in-law had already raised four sons and had a lot to teach me. “Here,” Phyllis said, laying my screaming daughter along her forearm, face-down. The crying stopped. It was not only what Phyllis knew, it was her attitude:...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wypr.org

Ann Patchett essays

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review These Precious Days, a new collection of essays from Ann Patchett, and we revisit another her first collection, This is the Story of a Happy Marriage. Books are available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local bookstores.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
michiganradio.org

Essay: Counting Crows

One of the silver linings to staying home more has been learning to appreciate the simple joys: like a familiar face…or beak. So, when some feathered folks stopped showing up to her Ann Arbor house, writer Tamar Charney was determined to track them down. Around sunset, on cold, gloomy...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mymmanews.com

How to Cram for an Essay Writing Exam

Last-minute cramming is very different from daily studying. These techniques can help prepare for an impending exam. Everyone’s been there: your huge essay writing exam is tomorrow and you’re not as ready as you probably should be. Unfortunately, there’s no quick fix for a substantial lack of knowledge, but there are a few strategies worked out by the professional essay writer you can use to prepare yourself for the big test. The effectiveness of these techniques is different for everyone, but if they’re put into practice as soon as possible, you can give yourself an edge over the coming exam.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#College
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
HEALTH
Upworthy

A mother's letter on the passing of her young daughter is a must-read on grief, love and loss

Upworthy is sharing this letter from Myra Sack on the anniversary of the passing of her daughter Havi Lev Goldstein. Loss affects everyone differently and nothing can prepare us for the loss of a young child. But as this letter beautifully demonstrates, grief is not something to be ignored or denied. We hope the honest words and feelings shared below can help you or someone you know who is processing grief of their own. The original letter begins below:
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend

Betty White taught us all so much over the course of her 99- year life. But for me, it was her role in the hilarious 1980s’ sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” that has stuck with me all these years.  It wasn’t just the comical adventures and zany plots that made me love Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and […] The post Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
SPY

Take Comfort in the Best Stuffed Animals for Adults

In times of uncertainty, it can be helpful to turn to familiar comforts. Often, the things that comforted you as a child are the same things that can bring you comfort now. That’s why people revisit old kids’ movies and TV shows. And that’s why a lot of adults still have their favorite stuffed animals — because hugging something cozy is perfectly appropriate as an adult, too. Those childhood favorites with their scratched marble eyes, mottled fur and missing ears can bring a unique kind of comfort. And while there’s no replacing those childhood favorites, there’s nothing wrong with making a...
ANIMALS
E! News

Kody and His Family Are Exposed to COVID-19 in Sister Wives Clip

Watch: TLC "Sister Wives" Exclusive: Nanny Tests Positive for COVID-19 This was one birthday present the Brown family didn't want anyone to bring to the party. Sister Wives' Robyn and Kody Brown celebrated their daughter Ariella's birthday on Jan.10, and she wanted the entire family to be there for her party. In order to do so, everyone got tested for COVID-19 beforehand.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy