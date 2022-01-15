ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Banks III lifts St. Peter's over Monmouth 67-62

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dmOF7Ol00

Daryl Banks III came off the bench to score 13 points to lead St. Peter's to a 67-62 win over Monmouth on Friday night.

Saint Peter’s first took the lead at 7-5 and did not trail again over the final 35:43 but needed two free throws by Banks with 8 seconds remaining to put the game away.

KC Ndefo had 12 points and eight rebounds for St. Peter's (4-6, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Oumar Diahame added seven rebounds. Fousseyni Drame had eight rebounds.

George Papas had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (10-4, 2-1). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 11 points. Walker Miller had 10 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Current: Three seed, facing Wagner Last week: Six seed Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue. He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
goredfoxes.com

Marist Men's Basketball Dominant in Win Over Monmouth

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist men's basketball team defeated the Monmouth Hawks Sunday afternoon in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play by a score of 84-48. With the win, the Red Foxes move to 8-8 overall and 3-4 in MAAC play. Monmouth is now 10-5 overall and 2-2 in conference.
BASKETBALL
abc17news.com

Edert scores 12 to lift Saint Peter’s over Rider 58-51

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert had 12 points off the bench to carry Saint Peter’s to a 58-51 win over Rider. Fousseyni Drame had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Peacocks (5-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dimencio Vaughn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to fuel the Broncs (5-10, 1-4).
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys basketball recap

Mark Armstrong made six 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 31 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Dickinson, 77-32. Armstrong’s 31-point performance represents the most points the senior has scored in a game since his sophomore season.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banks Iii#Hawks#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WXYZ

Michigan gets first win in a month, slamming Maryland

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists and Michigan beat Maryland 83-64 on Tuesday night for its first win in a month. It was the first win for the Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big 10 Conference) since an 87-50 pasting of Southern Utah on Dec. 18. Prior to Tuesday, Michigan suffered through a three-game losing streak, had two games postponed and another canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Northwest Florida Daily News

SoWal girls beat Paxton for second time, improve to 14-1

PAXTON — Last week's dose of redemption against Rutherford (16-3) was a statement for the South Walton girls basketball program. On Tuesday Kevin Craig's retirement tour rolled on with a 33-29 victory at Paxton, a juggernaut who entered the night 17-2.  It was the Seahawks' second win of the season over the Bobcats, the previous matchup resulting...
PAXTON, FL
NJ.com

Boys hockey: No. 14 St. Augustine over St. Peter’s Prep

Deaglan Kelly had a pair of goals as St. Augustine, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, was a 5-0 winner over St. Peter’s Prep on Monday at the Secaucus Ice Rink. Kelly had goals in the first and second period around a Ryan Vaites second-period goal, and Mike Rubino and Nick Zane each added one in the third period.
SECAUCUS, NJ
ABC News

ABC News

516K+
Followers
128K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy