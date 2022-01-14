Being an Armless Pilot Opened an Amazing Door

Rosewood São Paulo officially opens its doors today, heralding Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® entrance into South America as a new global icon for the ultra-luxury brand. Centrally located in the heart of the vibrant city near the lively Avenida Paulista, Rosewood São Paulo is a metropolitan oasis set within the historical enclave of Cidade Matarazzo, a complex of elegantly preserved buildings from the early 20th century that have been carefully transformed into private residences, high-end stores and entertainment venues. Anchoring the 30,000 square-meter mixed-used lifestyle hub, Rosewood São Paulo occupies the historic former hospital, Matarazzo Maternity, as well as a striking new vertical garden tower. The transformation of the heritage buildings is rooted in sustainability and makes Cidade Matarazzo Brazil’s largest upcycling project, with a focus on celebrating and protecting the country’s cultural heritage and natural environment.
