Aerospace & Defense

Being an Armless Pilot Opened an Amazing Door

By Jessica Cox
Flying Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharing the story of Humanity and Inclusion inclusive education programs in Ethiopia in 2012. [Photo: Molly Feltner]. Becoming the first armless pilot in aviation history brought a lot of nice perks (like announcing it to the world on Ellen). Still, I am so grateful that my story did not...

www.flyingmag.com

The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flying Magazine

A Wing and a Prayer for a Classic Piper Arrow

The required eddy-current inspection of Piper aircraft equipped with wing spars is not onerous, but its repercussions could be.[Courtesy: Les Abend]. Apparently, after over four decades of borrowing someone else’s airplane (with passengers included, of course) and limited mechanical problems, my nemesis has become airplane ownership. A major repair that was completed more than four years ago on my Piper Arrow has once again come back to haunt me. Unfortunately, the latest iteration of cringeworthy airplane ownership is the result of a heartbreaking, unimaginable accident.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest-Lived Empire in History

Homo sapiens began to appear about 300,000 years ago. It was only about 10,000 years ago, however, that humans began to build permanent settlements, the Smithsonian explains. The first civilizations — with urban development and governing bodies — are a few thousands years old. Similarly, the history of empires — a few people controlling larger […]
SCIENCE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Rosewood São Paulo Opens Its Doors in Brazil

Rosewood São Paulo officially opens its doors today, heralding Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® entrance into South America as a new global icon for the ultra-luxury brand. Centrally located in the heart of the vibrant city near the lively Avenida Paulista, Rosewood São Paulo is a metropolitan oasis set within the historical enclave of Cidade Matarazzo, a complex of elegantly preserved buildings from the early 20th century that have been carefully transformed into private residences, high-end stores and entertainment venues. Anchoring the 30,000 square-meter mixed-used lifestyle hub, Rosewood São Paulo occupies the historic former hospital, Matarazzo Maternity, as well as a striking new vertical garden tower. The transformation of the heritage buildings is rooted in sustainability and makes Cidade Matarazzo Brazil’s largest upcycling project, with a focus on celebrating and protecting the country’s cultural heritage and natural environment.
WORLD
AFP

West warns Russia against 'any' Ukraine incursion

The United States and its allies Thursday warned Moscow of grave consequences if "any" of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross the border into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and Britain, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined that Russia "cannot match" Western powers' resoluteness. Allowing Russia to violate Ukraine's territorial integrity would "drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone's heads," he said in the German capital. In a show of that unity, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking alongside Blinken, said the West would not shy away from taking action even if that included measures that "could have economic consequences for ourselves".
POLITICS
The Guardian

China warns US after tracking warship in South China Sea

The Chinese military has said it tracked a US warship that sailed through disputed waters in the South China Sea, accusing it of “provocative actions” and warning of “serious consequences”. The US Navy said its mission was in accordance with international law and in line with...
MILITARY
Flying Magazine

French Airports May Offer Ideas to Fix the 5G Mess

The messy struggle between the U.S. aviation industry and wireless giants AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on how to deploy 5G cellphone service on newly available frequencies continues to create fallout and questions. Some of the questions surround AT&T’s contention that other countries have safely deployed 5G wireless service...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

U.N. defines Holocaust denial, urges social media firms to fight it

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday agreed on a definition of denial of the Holocaust, when the Nazis killed 6 million Jews during World War Two, and urged social media companies "to take active measures" to combat antisemitism. "The General Assembly is sending...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Kwasi Kwarteng rejects Tory donor’s plan for £1.2bn subsea cable

The UK government has rejected plans from a leading Tory donor to build a controversial £1.2bn electricity and internet cable running from the UK to France. Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, has refused to grant consent to Aquind Energy for the project, which has provoked fierce opposition over national security and environmental concerns from MPs and campaigners in the UK and France.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sports Illustrated

The Case for Implementing VAR in the Middle of World Cup Qualifying

For the final two windows of World Cup qualifying, Concacaf has introduced another element to the competition. Despite going eight of 14 matchdays without video assistant referees, the region announced Wednesday that the final six will indeed feature VAR capability, adding another layer of potential officiating and call-correction to the proceedings after ironing out the personnel and infrastructure issues that prevented it from being implemented in the first place.
UEFA

