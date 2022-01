2 p.m. at Colorado Avalanche • Ball Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM Wild update: The Wild added G Hunter Jones and F Kyle Rau to the taxi squad from Iowa in the American Hockey League. In its last game, the Wild scored seven goals for the third time this season. RW Mats Zuccarello has three goals and five assists during a season-long five-game point streak. Over the past five games he's played, LW Kirill Kaprizov has racked up 10 points. C Ryan Hartman's next game will be the 400th of his NHL career.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO