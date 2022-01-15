ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Demon Slayer Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae Self-Isolates Due to Possible COVID-19 Close Contact

By Editorials
Anime News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoice actor rents room to continue recording, isolate away from family. Hanae himself posted on Twitter that he is renting a room where he can isolate away from his family and...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Yoriichi's Voice Actor

It may have taken a hot minute for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to catch up with the times, but it hit its stride this week. At last, season two has gotten into its main conflict, and the Entertainment District arc is all the better for it. To make things even better, the show walked out a major introduction this week that fans didn't see coming, and we now know who will be voicing Yoriichi Tsugikuni in the series!
COMICS
Anime News Network

Voice Actor Junta Terashima Tests Positive for COVID-19

Terashima is currently recuperating at home. He posted on Twitter on Saturday that he has a minor illness with a sore throat and a small fever. Terashima has voiced such roles as Hyoga Yukimura in Inazuma Eleven GO, Code in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Shin Ichijō in KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm, Mamoru Fujimura in TsukiPro the Animation, and Ousuke Kiryū in Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life, among others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anime News Network

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Anime Casts Ryota Ohsaka

The official website and English Twitter account for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen) television anime announced on Monday that the anime has cast Ryota Ohsaka as Gyutaro. The website and account also unveiled a new key visual:. The first television anime...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natsuki Hanae
Anime News Network

2nd Sk8 the Infinity Stage Play Cancels 7 Performances After Cast Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

The first stage play ran from December 2-12, and the second stage play was originally slated to run from January 15-24. However, the staff have canceled the seven performances that would have taken place between January 15-18. During that time the rest of the cast and staff will take COVID-19 tests. The stage play might move forward with performances starting on January 20 depending on the situation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Demon Slayer's Top Star Is Now Isolating Following a COVID Scare

Demon Slayer promised to ignite the fandom with its second season, and it seems the show is making good on that swear as expected. If you didn't know, the Entertainment District arc is live, and its latest episodes have made several interesting turns. But now, things could be put on hold as Demon Slayer's top star is now isolating following a COVID-19 exposure.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department Anime Delays 2nd Episode by 1 Week

2nd episode's broadcast was canceled on night many stations had special news bulletins after tsunami warning. The anime's second episode was originally scheduled to air on January 15 but the broadcast was canceled. The official website did not explain the reason for the cancellation, but the episode was slated to air around the time many television stations preempted their programming with special news bulletins after a tsunami warning was issued for parts of the country after an underwater volcano in the South Pacific island nation of Tonga erupted on Saturday.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime Season 2's Teaser Unveils July Premiere

The official website for the anime of Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend (Kanojo, Okarishimasu) manga posted a teaser promotional video and teaser visual for the second season on Friday. The teaser video confirms the returning main cast and staff, and also announces that the season will premiere in July. The returning main...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actor#Covid#Isolates#Yaiba Entertainment#O Shigoto#Platinum End#The Case Study Of Vanitas
Anime News Network

DEEMO Memorial Keys Anime Film Unveils New Trailer, Visual

The staff for DEEMO Memorial Keys (Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku), the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, unveiled a new trailer and visual by character designer Mebachi on Friday. The video previews the theme song "nocturne" by Hinano Takashima.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Yoh's Voice Actress Yōko Hikasa Performs New Shaman King Anime's 4th Ending Theme Song

The new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021 and is ongoing. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes. The anime is adapting all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.
COMICS
Anime News Network

'When Will Ayumu Make His Move?' Anime's Teaser Reveals Main Cast

Yōhei Azakami, Kanna Nakamura, Tsubasa Gouden, Hina Yomiya star in July anime. The official website for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto's When Will Ayumu Make His Move? (Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru) manga unveiled a new teaser promotional video and the main cast members for the anime on Thursday.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Anime News Network

Tales of Arise Game Produces New Anime Promo Video

Japanese gaming news website Famitsu revealed on Monday that Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tales of Arise role-playing game will get an anime promotional video by ufotable (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba). ufotable also handled the game's animation. The website unveiled four screenshots featuring the characters Rinwell, Law, Kisara, and Dohalim. Tales...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Blue Lock Anime's Character Promo Video Highlights Yoichi Isagi

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock soccer manga began streaming a character promotional video on Wednesday that highlights Yoichi Isagi. The anime will premiere this year, and stars:. Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira. Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi. Yūki...
COMICS
Deadline

Jeanine Ann Roose Dies: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Actress Was 84

Jeanine Ann Roose, best known for playing Little Violet Bick in the holiday classic film It’s a Wonderful Life, died Friday night at her Los Angeles home after battling an infection, TMZ reports. She was 84. Roose worked as a child actor in the 1940s and ’50s. Her role as Little Violet in the 1946 Christmas classic was her sole film credit. You can see a clip of her in a scene from the film below. Roose landed her first acting job at the age of eight on The Jack Benny Program. She also appeared on The Fitch Bandwagon and The Phil...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Joss Whedon Breaks Silence on 'Toxic' Workplace Allegations Made by Buffy/ Angel Cast Members Last February

Joss Whedon has broken his silence on the many allegations, made almost a year ago, about his behavior as a showrunner on series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel. It was last February when Buffyverse alumna Charisma Carpenter, in a series of Instagram posts she penned (in part to #StandWithRayFisher), elaborated on claims she had made over the years, including about what she called Whedon’s “history of being casually cruel,” his creation of “hostile and toxic work environments,” what the Angel boss allegedly said and did to Cordelia’s portrayer during her real-life pregnancy. “Joss has a history...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy