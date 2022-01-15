Demon Slayer Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae Self-Isolates Due to Possible COVID-19 Close Contact

It may have taken a hot minute for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to catch up with the times, but it hit its stride this week. At last, season two has gotten into its main conflict, and the Entertainment District arc is all the better for it. To make things even better, the show walked out a major introduction this week that fans didn't see coming, and we now know who will be voicing Yoriichi Tsugikuni in the series!

