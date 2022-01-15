Genesis 8 postponed to April 15 due to COVID, ‘operational’ concerns

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 500 people will need to retest for COVID-19 after samples from tests they took at Ripken Stadium didn’t make it to the lab in time. A Harford County Health Department spokesperson told WJZ the agency’s primary laboratory experienced a COVID-19 outbreak, so the test samples were routed to a backup lab instead, but the samples had expired by the time they arrived. About 471 saliva samples taken Monday, Jan. 10, for PCR testing were discarded as a result. Fortunately, the issue did not impact rapid antigen tests taken the same day. Anyone who needs to be retested can line up at Ripken Stadium and switch on their hazard lights. Once a lot attendant verifies that you were tested at the site Jan. 10, you’ll be directed to an expedited queue for testing.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO