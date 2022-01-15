ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesis 8 postponed to April 15 due to COVID, ‘operational’ concerns

By Cale Michael
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenesis Eight has been postponed due to health and safety concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, in addition to worries regarding how the event would actually operate. Initially, Genesis was set to return from taking a one-year hiatus from Jan. 28 to 30, but the team behind the...

AOL Corp

Royal Caribbean pauses some cruise operations due to Omicron concerns

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has paused some of its cruise operations amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant. The sailings of three ships - Serenade of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas - have been paused while the return of its Vision of the Seas to cruising has been postponed to March 7, 2022, the cruise line said in a statement on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

2022 Grammys Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns Amid Surge

It's a no-go for the 2022 Grammys, for now. The annual ceremony, honoring the best in music, will not take place on its previously scheduled date on Jan. 31 and has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns, the Recording Academy announced in a press release on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The move comes amid a global surge fueled by the emergence of the more infectious Omicron variant of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Covid#Health And Safety#Volunteers#Omicron#G8#Faq#Super Smash Bros
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Nearly 500 COVID-19 Tests From Ripken Stadium Discarded After Lab Woes

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 500 people will need to retest for COVID-19 after samples from tests they took at Ripken Stadium didn’t make it to the lab in time. A Harford County Health Department spokesperson told WJZ the agency’s primary laboratory experienced a COVID-19 outbreak, so the test samples were routed to a backup lab instead, but the samples had expired by the time they arrived. About 471 saliva samples taken Monday, Jan. 10, for PCR testing were discarded as a result. Fortunately, the issue did not impact rapid antigen tests taken the same day. Anyone who needs to be retested can line up at Ripken Stadium and switch on their hazard lights. Once a lot attendant verifies that you were tested at the site Jan. 10, you’ll be directed to an expedited queue for testing.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Where to pre-order the Steam Deck

Valve’s handheld Steam Deck gaming console is still on track for a Q1 2022 release. This will give PC gamers a way to keep playing their favorite games on the go including a lot of their Steam library. The device boasts three tiers with the cheapest a 64GB unit...
VIDEO GAMES
How to upgrade Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction

While your skills play an important role when it comes to succeeding in Rainbow Six Extraction, choosing the right Operator for the mission also plays an important role. Even if you have the best aim, you can get stuck in a mission just because you picked an unsuitable Operator. In...
VIDEO GAMES
Activision to launch CoD: Mobile Creator Club for content creators

Activision is aiming to connect with the Call of Duty: Mobile community better and provide more incentives to content creators. With this, the developer has launched the Creator Club, an inclusive program that assists creators and offers several perks. The Creator Club is being launched in beta only in the...
VIDEO GAMES
What is polling rate on a mouse?

Every little bit of performance measure adds up while gaming. Polling rate, measured in Hertz (Hz), measures how fast your mouse reports its position to your computer. For instance, a polling rate of 125Hz means that the mouse reports its position 125 times per second, or eight milliseconds. How do...
COMPUTERS
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Hundreds of COVID-19 tests taken at Ripken Stadium thrown out

Hundreds of COVID-19 tests taken at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen on Monday were discarded and those people need to get re-tested. The Harford County Health Department confirmed that 471 PCR tests issued that day could not be processed. According to a letter from Omnipoynt Solutions, the company contracted to process the tests, there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the primary lab and it needed to be shutdown. The test samples were re-routed to the backup laboratory but the samples expired and didn't arrive in time to be processed.
ABERDEEN, MD
Hisuian Arcanine, Electrode, Lilligant, Goodra, and more revealed in huge Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak

Several new regional variants of existing Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, according to information found in a new leak this morning. Pokémon leakers like @BallGuyLEAKS have been wreaking havoc with a data mine of the upcoming game, revealing the entire Pokédex and much more. Some of the unannounced new Hisuian forms of Pokémon include Arcanine, Lilligant, Goodra, and Quilfish.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Canadian truckers block highway at US border to protest Covid vaccine mandates

Dozens of Canadian truck drivers have blocked the highway near the US-Manitoba international border to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.Videos shared on social media showed truck drivers carrying Canadian flags and holding a demonstration on the Manitoba Highway 75, which connects the Emerson community in Manitoba with the US city of Pembina in North Dakota.The demonstration slowed down traffic on both sides and caused delays for vehicles both entering and leaving Canada.The drivers were protesting against Canada’s new vaccine mandates for truck drivers, which came into force on Saturday.Canadian truckers against cross-border vaccine mandates have started to block all lanes...
PROTESTS
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Seeing COVID Rates 5 Times Higher Than Summer Delta Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Omicron has become the dominant variant across the country and in South Florida. The CDC says omicron was responsible for 99% of the new COVID cases in the last week. While symptoms of this variant are generally less severe, it is spreading more rapidly. People getting sick as soon as just a few days after exposure. “Miami-Dade County, for example, our rates have been five times higher than they were with the Delta variant, so there’s an incredible number of cases,” says Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, an infectious disease expert with FIU. “Even though, it seems, when people...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
AFP

Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study

During America's last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta variant, people who were unvaccinated but survived Covid were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected, a new study said Wednesday. "The level of protection offered by vaccination and surviving a previous infection changed during the study period.
PHARMACEUTICALS

