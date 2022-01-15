Battle Has Never Looked As Hypnotic As In Georges Schwizgebel’s ‘The Battle Of San Romano’

NO kitten around — Yulia Minina’s pet looks furmidable. She says the Maine Coon weighs 12.5kg (27.5lb), making it just a whisker away from a world record. And as Kefir is only 22 months, she still has growing to do in Stary Oskol, Russia. Yulia explains: "I could...
Animator Ere Santos has written a Twitter thread in which he recounts a “terrifying request” during the production of Dreamworks Animation’s Spirit Untamed: animate a horse spinning around and trotting backwards, while having a human twirl on the horse’s back. To add to that pressure, there...
A proud papa marks his sons’ milestones through the years. Bold & Beautiful star Don Diamont and his wife Cindy Ambuehl celebrated the 19th birthday of twins, Davis and Anton. The family went golfing and participated in a delicious crab boil that looked very hands-on to celebrate the special occasion together… and even snuck in a visit with their adorable grand-niece, Kassy, as well. The proud dad’s message to his boys? “So proud of you guys as you begin the final year of your teens. What?!🤪 Hard-working grinders! Being the best you can be! Good men!”
The newest installment in the long-running Pokémon games for Nintendo takes players back to a time before any of the previous games. In the Sinnoh region (before it was the Sinnoh region), players will build the first-ever PokéDex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This upcoming game will reinvent...
Colour is my superpower. I use it to spread joy and positivity, especially in the face of bad news and seasonal misery. Even on Blue Monday, considered the most depressing day of the year, I can always rely on colour to give me a mood-boosting hit of good vibes, banishing the winter blues and replacing them with rays of sunshine. Train cancelled? At least I got to watch an orange sunset from the station platform. Failed job interview? I still wore my favourite red lipstick.My love affair with luminosity began in childhood. I’ve always felt attracted to colour. I got...
Hossein Valamanesh, an Iranian-born, Australia-based artist whose poetic works commented on the struggles of immigrants, died this past weekend age 72 from a heart attack, according to a statement by the Australia Council of Visual Arts.
Mikala Tai, the council’s head of visual arts, said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of such an important artist and mentor of the Australian visual arts community. His gentle and generous nature will be greatly missed, it has anchored and guided the artistic community. We have no doubt that Hossein’s oeuvre will continue to inspire audiences long into the future and that his...
Like Ava Jerome, the actress isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty. When in doubt, ask the collective hivemind of the internet for advice! Just watch you don’t take everything folks tell you at face value. That’s the lesson General Hospital‘s Maura West (Ava) learned when she asked the Twitterverse for assistance with a growing cat-tastrophe.
Comments / 0