Lee County, NC

Suspect in custody after Lee County deputy shot says county commissioner

WRAL News
 4 days ago
The Sanford Police Department said Friday that a Lee County Sheriff's Deputy was shot on Post Office Road in Lee County. Lee...

CONCORD, NC
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Sanford, NC
Sanford, NC
Lee County, NC
Lee County, NC
SMITHFIELD, NC
DURHAM, NC
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raleigh, NC
