Suspect in custody after Lee County deputy shot says county commissioner

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police say shots were fired at a Domino's delivery driver, and one of the bullets hit her head while she was working on Jan. 13. Amber Martin said around 9:45 p.m., the bullet went through her car's back window, both of the head rests and then into the bun she had her hair in.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO