While fingerprint scanners on our smartphones are convenient rather than inputting a passcode or pattern, it can also sometimes be a bit of a hassle when you can’t reach the space where it’s located. That’s why this new patent that Xiaomi has been able to get would be very much welcome when it finally makes it to consumers. The patent is for an all-screen fingerprint scanner and is finally an innovation for the under-screen fingerprint scanner that we’ve been enjoying for a few years now.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO