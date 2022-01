Time for a new gaming laptop! The Dell G15 Special Edition is on sale for $1,106.99 through Dell's online store. This is a temporary sale from Dell, which regularly rotates what items are being discounted and has done a pretty good job recently of keeping the deals fresh. According to the site, this computer normally sells for around $1,729 so you're saving over $622 on this deal. In fact that price has actually dropped down since the deal started. When we first spotted the price it was only going for $1,205. That's a great discount, and Dell puts the icing on the cake by offering free next-day delivery, too. Order it today and be playing video games by tomorrow.

