Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for wild-card game vs. Steelers with shoulder injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

When they begin their playoff journey to try and repeat as AFC champions, the Chiefs will still be without their top running back. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Steelers.

Edwards-Helaire is still dealing with the shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 16 against those very same Steelers. As a result, he missed the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals the following week — an outcome that essentially ended the team’s chances of finishing atop the AFC and receiving a bye in the first round of the playoffs as a result.

He was absent in practice throughout the following week, meaning he was also sidelined for the Chiefs' regular-season finale, the win over Denver that solidified their position as the conference’s No. 2 seed. It also concluded his second career NFL regular season, which saw him appear in 10 games. Operating in a time-share with backup Darrel Williams for much of the year, the 2021 first rounder totaled 517 rushing yards on 119 carries (an average of 4.3 per rush) and four touchdowns. He also added 129 yards and another two scores in the passing game.

This news means Williams will again serve as the starter on Sunday. With by far the heaviest workload in his four-year career, the 26-year old has played in all 17 games in 2021, producing 1,010 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns. In the Week 16 win over Pittsburgh, Williams rushed 11 times for 55 yards and made three catches for 30 yards. The Chiefs’ other options at the position will be veterans Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon.