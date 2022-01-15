ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Girard coach reflects on heart-stopping victory

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqUhF_0dmOBCrz00

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard held off Struthers 53-50 in Northeast 8 Conference action on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week .

With the win, Girard snaps a five-game losing streak to Struthers. Following the win, Girard head coach Craig Hannon spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Girard outlasts Struthers in NE8 thriller

Thomas Cardiero led the Indians with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Bobby Alejars and Gus Johnson added 11 points apiece.

Struthers senior Ronnie Leonard led all scorers with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Nick Delgratta added nine points and six rebounds while Dante Colarossi finished with eight.

Girard improves to 8-3 and 5-2 in NE8 action. The Indians will visit Liberty on Saturday.

Struthers drops to 6-3 and 5-2 in conference play. The Wildcats will host Villa Angela-St. Joseph on Saturday.

