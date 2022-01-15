Police investigating after woman’s body found in Kent park
KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Thursday morning in Kent’s Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park.
Law enforcement said people walking in the park found the woman’s body at about 11:30 a.m.
Detectives and the medical examiner were also called to the park to investigate.
The person found was described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighed about 170 pounds.
Officials are working to identify the woman and her cause of death.
