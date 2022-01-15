Police investigating after woman’s body found in Kent park

Police sirens in operation. Blue and red flash lights of emergency car in action. Police crew with the siren lights on emergency alert. Stock photo of police lights. (vmargineanu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Thursday morning in Kent’s Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park.

Law enforcement said people walking in the park found the woman’s body at about 11:30 a.m.

Detectives and the medical examiner were also called to the park to investigate.

The person found was described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighed about 170 pounds.

Officials are working to identify the woman and her cause of death.

