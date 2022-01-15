ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins take a trip down memory lane

By Shakiel Mahjouri
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decade-long story of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins has a new chapter on the road to WrestleMania. WWE SmackDown took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on the rise and fall of The Shield in the build-up to Reigns' Universal title defense against Rollins at the Royal Rumble....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Kevin Owens Called Out For Stealing Hall Of Famer’s Promo

Kevin Owens hosted the Kevin Owens Show on WWE Raw this week, and his guest was none other than Seth Rollins. During the segment Seth Rollins and KO talked about Seth’s upcoming match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and Owens also used a familiar quote when he looked at Seth and said, “You look marvelous. That’s French for marvelous.”
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 1.17.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and that means it is time for the card to be finalized. Last week saw Doudrop become the #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Title in what should at least be a fresh match. Other than that, we could use some more names being added to the namesake matches. Let’s get to it.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Jinder Mahal
Person
Dean Ambrose
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Sheamus
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Kofi Kingston
Wrestling World

Everyone liked the segment between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins starred in a good segment in the latest episode of SmackDown. The second provoked the 'Tribal Chief' by claiming that he needs the other members of the 'Bloodline' to shine. The response of the Universal champion was not long in coming, admitting that he preferred Becky Lynch as his next opponent (the Irish superstar is Rollins' wife).
WWE
firstsportz.com

Are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns related?

Former American professional wrestler Dwayne Douglas Johnson is famously known for his in-ring nickname ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. He has tried his luck both in acting and business and gained huge success in those fields. He is currently one of the most popular and highest-paid actors...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER: Former WWE Champion Not Returning For Royal Rumble

Not so fast. The Royal Rumble is in less than two weeks and that means we are going to be able to see some of the most important matches of the year in WWE. The show’s namesake matches are going to help set up this year’s WrestleMania 38 and the women’s field has some interesting entrants. One of them, in addition to a recent rumor, had some people speculating about something bigger, but it does not seem likely.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Royal Rumble#Combat#Cbs Sports#Chi Health Center#Universal#Reigns And#Bank
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena would love to ‘pull Ronda Rousey back out of retirement’

If there’s one thing Julianna Pena isn’t afraid of, it’s dreaming big. That confidence helped her secure a women’s Bantamweight title shot against a seemingly unstoppable Amanda Nunes at UFC 269, and then it kept her in the fight after a terrible first round. In the second, Nunes suddenly seemed to gas out. Pena pounced and battered her to the canvas before locking in a tap and becoming the new queen at 135 pounds (watch highlights here).
UFC
PWMania

Jim Ross Says Jade Cargill Still Has “A Lot Of Work To Do”

Jim Ross recently stated on his Grilling JR podcast that he believes AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill still has a lot of work left to do in her development. Cargill played for the Jacksonville University basketball team before getting into wrestling and is undefeated thus far in her AEW career.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Missing WWE Monday Night Raw Star

It would be a welcome return. There are all kinds of wrestlers on the WWE roster and some of them are quite popular. One of the best things about having such a talented group of wrestlers is being able to see who shows up on any given week. It can be fascinating to see what you get, especially if one of them is a nice surprise. We might be seeing another one of them soon.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE had big plans for Sasha Banks

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Sasha Banks, former WWE main roster world champion, who has suffered her umpteenth injury that will force her to stay out of the federation scene for a time ranging from six to eight weeks. Apparently, the WWE was starting...
WWE
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Ric Flair comments on Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was released for the second time by WWE on January 6, seven months after returning to the company as an NXT superstar and talent scout. He won the NXT title for the third time in August 2021 but was forced to vacate his belt due to a serious injury.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Unexpected Forbidden Door Entrant At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most anticipated shows of the year, and the show is less than two weeks away. Fans are expecting to see some surprises, and it was recently reported that WWE is considering the idea of using an unexpected forbidden door entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Now Accepting Bookings

It’s been announced via PWInsider that former WWE star Jaxson Ryker, now going by the ring name “Gunner”, is officially available to accept bookings for wrestling gigs, photo ops/autographs, and appearances. He recommends you contact his agent, Bill Behrens, at [email protected] to schedule an appearance. Prior...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy