New Orleans, LA

NOPD charges Benjamin Beale with second-degree murder

By Kenny Kuhn
 4 days ago

The New Orleans Police Department has now added a second-degree murder charge to the list of charges Benjamin Beale faces after a headless torso of a missing woman was found in his freezer.

Investigators charged Beale with the new murder charge late Friday evening.

Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick faces a long list of charges including operating a meth lab after police discovered the headless torso believed to be that of a missing woman, Julia Dardar.

2 killed in Metairie, JPSO investigates

Two men were shot dead in Metairie according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the Bonnabel area at about 9:00 p.m. Monday night in the 600 block of Rosa Avenue said JPSO Sheriff Joe Lopinto.
