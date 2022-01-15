NOPD charges Benjamin Beale with second-degree murder

The New Orleans Police Department has now added a second-degree murder charge to the list of charges Benjamin Beale faces after a headless torso of a missing woman was found in his freezer.

Investigators charged Beale with the new murder charge late Friday evening.

Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick faces a long list of charges including operating a meth lab after police discovered the headless torso believed to be that of a missing woman, Julia Dardar.