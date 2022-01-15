ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Local briefs

By Staff reports
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Boys basketball

Bobcats tame Tornadoes

North Port picked up its third win in its past four outings, holding on to defeat Booker 57-52 in the team’s first home game since Dec. 16.

Eli Lubsey led the way with 16 points and 14 rebounds. James King and Max Huml each had 11 points and Joey Rivera added 10 as the Bobcats improved to 9-7 on the season.

Next up for North Port is a visit from Port Charlotte on Monday, kicking off a three-game week that includes a road trip to Sarasota and a trip to the Wally Keller Classic on Saturday to play Science Hill out of Tennessee.

Riverview tops Pirates

The Port Charlotte boys basketball team dropped a 79-58 decision to Riverview on Friday night.

The loss drops the Pirates to 8-8 on the season as the Rams improved to 13-4.

Port Charlotte travels to face North Port on Monday at 7 p.m.

Girls basketballMustangs edge Bobcats

The Lakewood Ranch girls basketball defeated North Port 39-37 on Friday night.

The Bobcats (7-11) held a 23-17 lead at halftime, but only second four third quarter points and 14 total second-half points.

North Port will host Port Charlotte on Monday at 7 p.m.

Bulldogs silence Thunder

DeSoto County used a big second quarter to pull away from Lake Region in a 59-43 victory Friday night.

The Bulldogs (9-7) broke open a 10-10 game with a 20-point outburst in the second quarter, en route to a 30-18 halftime lead.

The big win was a improvement on the 56-52 win DeSoto County picked up at Lake Region on Dec. 2. Next up for the Bulldogs is a road trip to Avon Park on Tuesday.

Boys soccerSeminoles pound Pirates

The Southeast boys soccer team scored a 7-0 shutout against Port Charlotte on Friday night.

The Pirates are 2-12 on the season.

Port Charlotte next travels to Lemon Bay on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

Girls soccer Venice shuts out Mooney

The Venice girls soccer team handed Cardinal Mooney a 2-0 loss on the road on Friday night.

Ella Luzzi and Emma Mogford scored for Venice while Meadow Barry recorded a clean sheet in goal.

Venice (7-3-3) will play at North Fort Myers on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Daily Sun

Jiminez

Charlotte's D'yanis Jiminez scores a fastbreak basket after beating Port Charlotte's Aryi Lockey-Pogl during Tuesday night's game at Port Charlotte High School.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
The Daily Sun

Lockey-Pogl

Port Charlotte’s Aryi Lockey-Pogl drives past a pair of Tarpon defenders to the basket during Tuesday night’s game at Port Charlotte High School.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
