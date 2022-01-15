ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Cove, CA

Fresno men arrested in Orange Cove on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters

By Stephen Jones
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRszg_0dmOAoBG00

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Orange Cove arrested two people for allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

Officers were called around 9:30 a.m. for two men who were driving around and looking under parked cars in the area of South and South Anchor avenues.

Officers arrived and were not able to find the vehicle until one of the officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description near 8th and D streets.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and found the license plates did not match the vehicle and were stolen, police said.

Today at about 9:30 AM OCPD officers arrested two for stealing catalytic converters.

Xai Xiong (30) and Xiong Lee (36) both out of Fresno were arrested for possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

