O'Leary leads young Indians over Pirates

PORT CHARLOTTE — It’s tempting to sit back and dream about how good the Venice girls basketball team could be one day.

The Lady Indians feature three freshmen starters — Addison Ivery, Tessa O’Leary and Zoe O’Leary — along with sophomores Jayda Lanham, Makenna Wright and Magdalena Daukaus, who see plenty of playing time.

That youthful Venice squad showcased their potential again on Friday night, winning 65-40 wire-to-wire over the Pirates at Port Charlotte High School.

But no matter how bright the future looks for Venice (9-4), coach Jeremy Martin doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.

“We talk about it all the time, ‘Don’t rush time,’ he said. “I’m enjoying this every day. People always talk about, ‘When they get older.’ We’re not there yet. We’re playing right here, right now.

“By the end (this year), we’re gonna play for the district championship. That’s our goal and our standard. I know it’s easy to look ahead, but let’s not throw away this year. We can do damage this year.”

Playing its fourth game in the past five days, Port Charlotte (14-5) was far from rested and missing forward/center Bryanna Griffiths, who watched the game from the bench, but did not dress out.

Venice took advantage of that early as Zoe O’Leary scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter — helping the Indians seize a 17-11 lead as Yani Hall paced the Pirates with nine first-quarter points.

However, it wasn’t just scoring that O’Leary handled for the Indians. The freshman forward also added five rebounds, five steals and three blocks as she took control of the game early.

Junior center Rylee Waldie did her best Griffiths impersonation for a burst in the second quarter — scoring a quick eight points and grabbing a pair of rebounds — to bring Port Charlotte back within double-digits, but that would be as close as the Pirates would get.

“They’re a little tired, and not having Bry (Griffiths) hurts,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “She has outside game and inside game, so that definitely changes the dynamics of what we’re trying to do. But his girls play hard and play disciplined. They moved the ball well.

“We were 9-of-24 of the free-throw line. That changes everything, too.”

Venice went on a 13-4 run to open the third quarter as Zoe and Tessa O’Leary combined to score 10 points and Makayla Rassbach hit a 3-pointer in just a couple minutes.

The lead only ballooned from there as Daukaus scored six points — on a layup and two put-backs — to push the lead to 50-32 after three quarters.

Port Charlotte couldn’t mount much of a comeback effort after its long week in the final eight minutes as the O’Leary sisters put the finishing touches on their stat lines.

Tessa, recently returned from a leg injury, finished with 14 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block, but it was Zoe who dominated the game from start to finish this time.

“I was nervous my first game,” Zoe O’Leary said of her debut with Venice this past fall. “I didn’t score much, and that made me nervous, but I pushed through it. I had a game against Lakewood Ranch a couple of weeks ago where I scored 26 points and my team played really well. That’s given me a lot of confidence in us.”