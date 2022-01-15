Sellers stars in road loss for Mastodons against Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – Shayla Sellers scored a career-high 24 points on Friday night (Jan. 14), but the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped a Horizon League game 68-56 at Milwaukee.
Sellers’ career-high came on 9-of-15 shooting (60 percent) and 6-of-8 (75 percent) from beyond the arc. She also recorded two assists, two blocks, two steals and a rebound.
The Mastodons took their first lead with 3:57 left in the second quarter, when Sellers scored two layups in a row for a solo 4-0 run. Milwaukee re-took the lead with 1:36 to go to take a two-point lead into halftime. The Panthers led from that point on.
MKE built up a lead to 10 on a few occasions in the third quarter, but the Mastodons cut it down to six multiple times. Riley Ott drained a circus shot with 8:38 to go in the game to cut the Panthers’ lead down to five at 48-43. Before garbage time, the score was 60-51 in favor of the home team.
The difference in Friday’s game came in the rebounding and free throw battles. Milwaukee led in rebounds 43-26 and freebies 22-5.
Ryin Ott joined Sellers in double figures with 11. Jazzlyn Linbo scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The Mastodons out-scored the Panthers in the paint 22-16 and scored 19 points off Milwaukee’s 23 turnovers. The 23 turnovers forced is the most against a Division I opponent this season for Purdue Fort Wayne.
Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-11, 4-5 Horizon League while Milwaukee improves to 7-9, 6-3. The Mastodons' next scheduled game is Thursday, January 20, when the 'Dons head to Cleveland State.
