Boilermakers hammer Huskers at Mackey

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Zach Edey scored 22 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as No. 7 Purdue routed Nebraska 92-65. The Boilermakers have won two straight and six of their last seven. Keisei Tominaga scored 11 points to lead the Cornhuskers. Nebraska lost its fifth in a row and its fourth straight to a ranked opponent. Purdue opened the game on a 23-4 run and got the Cornhuskers into early foul trouble. Purdue coach Matt Painter captured his 183rd victory in Big Ten play, which broke a tie with former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote for seventh in career wins among conference coaches.

