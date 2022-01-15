ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Tag Team Matches Added To 1/19 AEW Dynamite

By Gisberto Guzzo
 4 days ago

Two more matches have been announced for the January 19 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the January 14 episode of Rampage, it was revealed that Malakai Black and Brody King will team up to face the Varsity Blonds. King came...

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
Doudrop And Becky Lynch Try To Coexist, Royal Rumble Championship Challengers Face Off On 1/17 Raw

With 12 nights to go before Royal Rumble, Raw adds two matches to the card that may impact the upcoming premium live event. Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature Becky Lynch and Doudrop attempting to coexist before their Royal Rumble match for the WWE Raw Women's Title. Last week, Becky helped Doudrop secure a title match against her by making sure Bianca Belair did not pin Liv Morgan in a number one contender's Triple Threat. Now, they will face Bianca and Liv in tag team action 12 days away from Doudrop's first WWE Raw Women's Title shot outside of a live event.
Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
The Hardy Boyz First Tag Team Match Since 2019 Announced

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, aka The Hardy Boyz, have not wrestled as a tag team since April 2019. At the time, the pair had just won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, but Jeff then suffered a leg injury during a match with Lars Sullivan that resulted in him getting pulled from TV and the two relinquishing the championships. Jeff went on to have two alcohol-related arrests during his recovery and wouldn't be back on TV until March 2020. Meanwhile, Matt was used less and less on TV until his contract expired in March 2020, after which he promptly signed with All Elite Wrestling and has been a member of their roster ever since.
Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
Britt Baker: Somebody Is Going To Pay A Lot Of Money When My Contract Is Up, I'm Worth More Than MJF

2021 was the year of Britt Baker and she has no plans on slowing down. Baker had what many consider to be the best women's match of the year in 2021 when she battled Thunder Rosa in a Lights Out bout. Along with her standout performance in the bloody affair, Baker captured the AEW Women's Championship and headlined major events like AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and the first-ever AEW Rampage.
JONAH Names Top Dream Matches For Himself In NJPW

JONAH wants to fight top dogs in NJPW. JONAH, the former Bronson Reed in NXT, is currently exploring his options in IMPACT, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and beyond. In IMPACT, he has made it clear, the World Title is his goal. In New Japan, he is naming some dream matches for himself within the promotion in a new interview with Jon Alba.
Bron Breakker Recalls Being Backstage At AEW Dynamia In Atlanta

Wrestling was not on Bron Breakker's mind when he was still playing football. In 2016, Breakker began his collegiate football career while attending Kennesaw State University. Four years later and out of school, Bron was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, though his time in the NFL ended just a few months later.
EFFY vs. Jeff Jarrett Made Official For The WRLD On GCW

EFFY was fine. EFFY had already addressed Jeff Jarrett and called him out for being a “clout vampire.” EFFY was ready to move on. However, Jeff Jarrett does not take kindly to being so easily dismissed. Even in 2022, nearly 30 years after his WWE debut, Jeff Jarrett...
