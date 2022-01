CLINTON, Tenn. — The Museum of Appalachia said that a caretaker of the grounds and the animals passed away on Saturday. They said Mark Southerland tended to the museum and was known to friends as 'Mark Deerman' for his fascination with deer. They said he lived in a cabin near the Museum Hall of Fame and covered the cabin with everything deer-related.

CLINTON, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO