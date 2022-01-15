Mostly cloudy skies will be instore for our Saturday

Good Tuesday! Tonight will have mainly clear skies and cold temperatures once again, as lows will range from the teens in the mountains to the 20s and mid-30s around the Bay. Wednesday a south wind will help to bring us the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in a while. Forecasted highs will be well into the 40s to near 50 degrees! An Arctic cold front will push into the region Wednesday night, crossing the region Thursday morning. Initially, temperatures should be warm enough to support rain but then change to snow during the Thursday morning commute. A coating to an inch of snow is most likely, especially on grassy surfaces given the milder temperatures initially. Very cold temperatures are expected late Thursday night and will continue through the weekend. The aforementioned cold front, on Thursday, will stall to the south on Friday and become the focus for potential precipitation coming back to the area, heading into Saturday. Models are still disagreeing on how far or near the moisture gets to the region, so stay tuned for further info from the WDVM weather team each passing day!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO