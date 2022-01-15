ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly cloudy skies will be instore for our Saturday

By Brittany Ward
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy skies will be the norm for our Saturday in front of the upcoming winter storm. Many locations will struggle for high temperatures to rise above freezing, with higher terrains stuck in the low 20’s. Wind chill values will remain in the teens for most locations during the daylight hours after...

