135 students evacuated after dryer fire at Bethune-Cookman, university officials say

Bethune-Cookman University

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — About 135 students were evacuated after an electronic dryer caught fire at Bethune-Cookman University, officials said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It happened Friday around 8:05 p.m. on the third floor of Thompson Hall. No one was injured and about 135 students were evacuated from the building, university officials said.

When the fire happened, the building’s sprinkler system came on, which flooded all three floors in the building.

The building also suffered internal damage but remains standing.

Students are being relocated to other housing areas on campus. Officials will determine Saturday when students can return to the building, the university said.

©2022 Cox Media Group