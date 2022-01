RED BARRY GYM – Skowhegan girls’ basketball defeated Bangor 56-43 on Tuesday night to remain undefeated this season. The Rams jumped out to an early lead, sharing the scoring evenly to keep the River Hawks off balance. Late in the second quarter though, Skowhegan senior Jaycie Christopher knocked down a couple of three-pointers in a row as the River Hawks were able to make it a 22-22 game at the half.

SKOWHEGAN, ME ・ 16 HOURS AGO