Tampa, FL

Deputies ask for help identifying Tampa bank robbery suspect

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are working to identify a man accused of robbing a bank in Tampa on Friday.

Police said the man walked into the SunTrust Bank on 12902 N Dale Mabry Highway and pointed a gun at the teller and demanded cash. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the man is white with possible tattoos on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a Tampa Bay Lightning hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

