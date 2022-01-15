ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

State health officer addresses highly contagious Omicron variant and how it’s impacting children

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqxMc_0dmO5iS800

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Alabama marked two grim milestones this week. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports more than one million cases since the pandemic began and hospitals are battling a record number of children admitted with COVID-19.

Birmingham city leaders speak to students on conflict resolution strategies

This week the state reports 71 children are fighting the virus in hospitals across Alabama. That’s a record high for pediatric hospitalizations.

The highly contagious Omicron variant is partly to blame. Doctors say while Omicron is less severe than the Delta variant, it is impacting everyone at a much higher rate. State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said our children are very vulnerable right now, especially with the return to school.

“We know that even though people are fully vaccinated, they can have break through infections. They rarely get seriously ill or rarely seem to die. So when people are unvaccinated, those are the ones that tend to end up in the hospital. Kids being our most unvaccinated group, it’s not surprising we’re seeing those pediatric numbers go up,” said Dr. Harris.

Dr. Harris said parents should weigh their options and talk with a doctor about vaccinations and booster shots.

Harris said right now, other than vaccines and boosters, mask wearing is one of the simplest ways to keep your children safe while at school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
City
Delta, AL
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Society
Birmingham, AL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Public Health Reports#Covid#Wiat#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 42

CBS 42

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy