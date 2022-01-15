ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Amber Alert canceled for Durham boy who was abducted by teen, officials say

By Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVni0_0dmO5bH300

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert was issued Friday night that was later canceled for a missing boy from Durham.

The alert was issued just before 10 p.m. for 9-year-old Andrake Zacharich Paulk, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The alert said that Andrake was abducted by 18-year-old Ta’Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk.

Paulk is believed to be driving a white 2020 Nissan Altima with NC license plate HJK-3628.

Just after 11:40 p.m., the alert was canceled. No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

2 residents found dead, 2 in critical condition at Pine Ridge nursing home in Thomasville, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center on the 700 block of Pineywood Road, according to Thomasville police. At 7:56 p.m. Sunday, police say they started getting calls that people could not reach staff by phone and some residents hadn’t seen […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WBTW News13

Person hit by vehicle in Little River, HCFR says

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Little River, authorities said. In a Facebook post about 10 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic were blocked in the area of Highway 17 at Eastport Boulevard. HCFR responded at 8:44 p.m. One […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

6 people displaced in overnight Myrtle Beach structure fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating after six people were displaced in an overnight structure fire in Myrtle Beach. Around 11:20 p.m., crews were sent to the area of Myers Lane where the fire was extinguished with no reported injuries. Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District assisted on the call. Count on […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy