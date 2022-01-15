ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL player Siavii found dead in Kansas federal prison

By Kfh Staff
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QWRk_0dmO5ZST00

A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has been found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession, a prison official said.

U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Anna Armijo says Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 43, was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon.

Siavii was pronounced dead at an area hospital. From American Samoa, the former Oregon lineman was drafted by Kansas City in the second round in 2004 and spent two seasons with the Chiefs. He played for Dallas in 2009 and Seattle in 2010.

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Dallas#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#U S Bureau Of Prisons#The U S Penitentiary
The Spun

Disturbing Details Emerge From Arrest Of Browns Player

Some disturbing details have emerged from the troubling arrest of Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Malik McDowell earlier this week. On Monday, McDowell was taken into police custody on charges of public exposure and a “violent attack” on a deputy. On Tuesday, TMZ Sports published video of said arrest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

NFL official responds to criticism following controversial finish

A controversial finish to the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers game again put the NFL officials under the spotlight on Wildcard Weekend. After a run by quarterback Dak Prescott ended in-bounds, a referee rushed forward to spot the ball but made contact with the players in the process. The resulting delay allowed the clock to reach 0:00 and the 49ers won 23-17 on the road.
NFL
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
421
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/kfh

Comments / 0

Community Policy