CLEVELAND — On a day that has seen a wintry burst of snow across Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, here is some news that will definitely lift your spirits. The Parade Committee of the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland has announced the return of the Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17, 2022. The parade has been canceled in each of the past two years due to COVID-19.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO