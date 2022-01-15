Crunch fall to Comets in OT

The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 4-3, in overtime Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Crunch held three different leads but allowed a late game-tying goal in the third period and eventually fell in overtime.

Despite the loss, the Crunch earn a point and move to 11-11-3-1 on the season.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 16-of-20 shots.

Syracuse went 1-for-5 on the power play and stopped Utica’s lone man-advantage.

Gabriel Dumont, Charles Hudon and Otto Somppi were the goal scorers for Syracuse.

The Crunch and Comets face each other again Saturday night in Syracuse.

