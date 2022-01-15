ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama right guard Emil Ekiyor coming back for a fifth season

By Charlie Potter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama will welcome back its starting right guard for the 2022 season. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor announced on Friday that he will return to Alabama for a fifth year. Ekiyor was eligible to enter the 2022 NFL Draft but chose to return. "Making the decision to attend...

247Sports

247Sports

