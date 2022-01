The president of Emirates, the Dubai-based airline that handles much of the air travel between Europe, the Middle East and Asia, reportedly only became aware on Tuesday morning that the US's 5G rollout on Wednesday could cause problems for planes. Speaking with CNN, Sir Tim Clark, president of the airline, said that the situation was one of "the most delinquent, utterly irresponsible" things he had seen in his aviation career. Because more powerful 5G bands can potentially affect the altimeter readings on certain aircraft - most notably the Boeing 777 - both domestic and international airlines pushed back the...

ECONOMY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO