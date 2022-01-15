ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Gelfand’s Week One Playoff Football Picks

By Bob Sansevere
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a new season for NFL teams and people who bet on NFL games. Much like playoff teams, Mike Gelfand is looking to...

purpleptsd.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Jalen Hurts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently leading the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-0, in the second half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card playoff game. It’s been a great day for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense, while it’s been a truly ugly day for Jalen Hurts and his Eagles teammates.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#49ers#American Football#The Raiders Bengals#Steelers Chiefs
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. Haden posted on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
On3.com

Jerry Jones addresses Mike McCarthy’s future after playoff loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to the media immediately following a 23-17 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and he was not happy. After a wild and controversial ending, the future of several coaching staff members remains in question with Mike McCarthy’s seat seemingly hot and both coordinators scheduled to take head coaching interviews elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy