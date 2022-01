Senior US diplomats met with pro-democracy activists Wednesday in Sudan as part of talks to discuss the way forward after last year's military coup, Washington's embassy in Khartoum said. Sudan has been shaken by regular protests and a deadly crackdown since the October 25 military takeover led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which dissolved the government and derailed the country's transition to civilian rule. Anti-coup demonstrations have been met by a security response that has so far left 71 people dead -- many shot by live rounds -- and hundreds wounded, according to medics. At least seven protesters were killed on Monday alone, the medics said, in one of the bloodiest days of anti-coup rallies.

