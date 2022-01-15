Former NFL player Siavii found dead in Kansas federal prison

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — More Kansas districts are closing and warning of potential closure as the COVID-19 outbreak sickens staff. The Eudora districts pulled the plug on classed Friday because of a lack of substitutes and increased numbers of COVID-19 cases. The Kansas City, Kansas, district also warned parents to start preparing for school closures and said buses would be 15 to 20 minutes late Friday because of staff shortages. Earlier this week, the Wichita district, which is the state’s largest, warned that school closures might be necessary. The staffing shortages are so severe that the state announced this week that substitute teachers in Kansas will not be required to have college credit hours.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO