ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Grocery store shelves empty, supply chain, covid-19 shortages and winter storm

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kU9BF_0dmO22q200

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Shelves were empty at some grocery stores in Little Rock Friday as supply chain issues continue all before a winter storm.

“Peanut butter shortage, paper towels, even the chip aisles are short,” said shopper Butch Isom.

Isom was out Friday doing his weekly grocery shopping. He says shelves have been empty for months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVTj6_0dmO22q200
Empty shelves? See which of these 4 ‘shortages’ is most searched in each state

“The fruit sometimes is non-existent,” Isom said.

Supply Chain issues are causing food shortages across the country. According to the Consumer Brand Association, normal food shortages usually hover around 5 to 10 percent. The company says right now, shortages are up to 15 percent.

“Seems like every week we’re getting shorter and shorter in supply,” said Uncle T’s Food Mart owner William Woods.

Woods says the shortages are impacting smaller grocery stores like his. He says it’s been difficult to get cold cuts for months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pEn1_0dmO22q200

“Back in the day we’d get an order every week,” Woods said. “We get them once every two weeks now.

Woods says the delivery supply could also be a result of staffing shortages due to Covid and the growing Omicron Variant.

He says on top of the short supply, he’s seeing more foot traffic, leading up to Arkansas’ first winter storm of the season.

He says he wanted to make it a priority to get on top of the problem before aisles are completely empty.

US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdVWT_0dmO22q200

“Sometimes we have two different delivery trucks come in. That way if one is short, the other can pick up the slack,” Woods said.

Woods says he expects the shortage to continue to go up and down for the next few weeks.

His and other grocery stores have also been dealing with staffing shortages of their own, with employees out due to sickness. He is encouraging everyone who may be out shopping this week to remain patient.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

Walmart to offer cryptocurrency, NFTs, filings show

Walmart is heading into the metaverse. The retail giant filed several trademarks in recent weeks that suggest it will soon begin selling virtual goods from toys to electronics as well as introducing a cryptocurrency and the opportunity to buy and sell nonfungible tokens.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Fruit#Grocery Shopping#Food Drink#Uncle T S Food Mart#Omicron Variant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 16 News

Wrongful death lawsuit filed over tornado at Amazon site

Lawyers on Monday filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Madison County, Illinois against Amazon and two other companies on behalf of Austin McEwen's family. The delivery driver was killed on Dec. 10, 2021, when a tornado hit the Amazon fulfillment center where he was working.
ECONOMY
FOX 16 News

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy