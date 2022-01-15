ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 01.14.22

By Robert Leighty Jr.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Welcome to 205 Live! Cheap plug as you can find my retro review of WCW Clash of The Champions XXXIV right here. Next week my countdown of every match from 205 Live in 2021 drop. Now, let’s get to it!. -Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness. -Taped:...

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
Moose Explains Why He Wants to Face Roman Reigns Over Brock Lesnar

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Impact Wrestling World champion Moose explained why he wants a match with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns over the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Moose on wanting to face Roman Reigns: “I’m a big believer about speaking...
Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
Billy Gunn
WWE Superstars Sheamus & Bayley Attend Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium

– WWE Superstars Bayley and Sheamus were in attendance as today’s Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year. You can check out some photos of the group at the posted...
Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WWE NXT live results: WALTER vs. Roderick Strong

With WALTER now stateside, he's set for a big matchup on tonight's NXT. WALTER will go one-on-one with Roderick Strong tonight. The match was made after WALTER got into a confrontation with Diamond Mine manager Malcolm Bivens. Strong stepped in to defend Bivens and said he's the only person in...
LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – January 17, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to a packed house. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Jimmy hypes the Road to the Royal Rumble.
Combat Sports
Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
WWE Live Results 1.16.22: Women’s Championships On the Line, More

WWE held a live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday with both Women’s Championships defended and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory. * Chad Gable defeated Riddle. * WWE United States Championship Match:...
New Update on WWE's Plan for the WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins was a guest on this week's edition of The Kevin Owens Show during Monday Night Raw and addressed his future plans heading into his WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns. Rollins confirmed that, if he wins, he plans on bringing the Universal title back to the Red Brand and changing it back to its original red color. The title was first introduced as Raw's world championship in 2016, though it got a new blue look when Bray Wyatt brought it over to SmackDown in 2019.
Matt Cardona Pitched Doing The Sandman’s Entrance At The WRLD on GCW

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Matt Cardona revealed that he pitched doing the Sandman’s ECW entrance for his match at The WRLD on GCW this Sunday. He said: “I thought about doing the Sandman entrance, the iconic entrance from Hammerstein. I don’t know with all the rules now that someone can walk through the crowd these days. Trust me, I thought about it, I pitched it. I pitched it big time. That’s going to be another interesting thing about this show; GCW is known for the deathmatch and blood and guts, if know anything about the New York Athletic Commission, some of that stuff is not going to fly.”
How I would book the WWE Premium Live Event Schedule for 2023

WWE ranged in the new year with the first ever WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event which saw Brock Lesnar become the new WWE Champion in a Fatal Five Way Match. Last year WWE announced the Premium Live Event schedule for this year so I decided to take matters into my own hands and to map out next year 2023.
MLW COO Talks Up New ‘Undiscovered’ Signing That Will Debut Soon

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, MLW COO MSL spoke about a new ‘undiscovered’ signing that will be debuting for the company later this month. Here are highlights:. On the company’s latest signing: “January 21st in Dallas, I am going to unveil my newest signing, right? I scoured the world, I wanted to find the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. I had thousands of video submissions from independent wrestlers, I went everywhere. I went to the everglades and scouted alligator wrestlers. I went to the Middle East and scouted snake charmers, I went over to Asia, sumo wrestlers, I was willing to consider anyone. Nothing was off-limits and I did find, thankfully, and I can’t wait to unveil him on January 21st, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. This guy is going to blow your mind.”
The Fultons and the Highlanders Added To Wrestlecon 2022

Wrestlecon has announced that the Highlanders, along with Jackie and Bobby Fulton, have been added to their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The full list includes:. * The Briscoes. * Man Mountain Rock. * One Man Gang/Akeem. * Scotty 2 Hotty. * Tully Blanchard. * Jackie and Bobby...
