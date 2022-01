Bob Kalp won more than 400 games as Hempfield’s softball coach, and Chuck Tursky celebrated more than 500 wins as Kiski Area’s wrestling coach. The two longtime coaches who recently retired were among 13 individuals and two teams announced Wednesday for induction into the WPIAL Hall of Fame during a press conference at the Heinz History Center. The 15th annual class will be honored at an induction banquet May 27 at the DoubleTree in Green Tree.

