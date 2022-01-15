ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Incentives bring filmmakers to Tampa Bay

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a renewed effort in Tallahassee to bring major...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

How to get free at-home Covid-19 tests from the government

(CNN) — Americans can now sign up to get free home Covid-19 tests from the federal government. Though the website formally debuted on Wednesday, the Biden administration quietly launched it the day before. Orders began pouring in immediately. The program is part of the administration's effort to increase testing...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Incentive#Filmmakers#Incentive Program#Tampa Bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy