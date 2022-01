Yesterday, we got word that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had resumed production in Atlanta following a short hiatus, and THR has now shared a few interesting updates. According to the trade, Winston Duke negotiated a substantial raise to return as M'Baku for what is being described as an "expanded role in the Panther mythos." This could simply mean that the leader of the Jabari Tribe will have a little more to do in the sequel, of course, but many feel that M'Baku should be the one to take up the mantle of Black Panther in T'Challa's absence, and this news has only fuelled ongoing speculation.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO