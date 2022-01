(Washington, DC) — The Senate Majority Leader says–without evidence– Americans will be watching as the Senate begins debating what the Democrats call voting rights legislation, but what amounts to a Washington DC power grab. New York Democrat Chuck Schumer said the first steps are being taken as debate starts and he called out Senate Republicans for opposing the bill. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned efforts by Democratic leaders to lift the Senate filibuster to pass sweeping bills on voting rights and election reforms. McConnell called it a Democratic power grab. The filibuster requires 60-votes to pass bills–It is worth noting the Democrats–many of whom recently advocated for keeping the filibuster– used the filibuster300 times in 2020.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO