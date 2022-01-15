ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Meet a social media star behind the Bucs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the field...

NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Jalen Hurts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently leading the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-0, in the second half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card playoff game. It’s been a great day for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense, while it’s been a truly ugly day for Jalen Hurts and his Eagles teammates.
NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
Vikings Star Reveals His True Feelings On Kirk Cousins

There aren’t many quarterbacks who receive as much criticism as Kirk Cousins does. Ever year, it feels like the veteran signal-caller is under fire. During the latest episode of the “All Things Covered” podcast, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson shared his thoughts on Cousins’ future with the team. Some analysts have speculated about Cousins’ future in large part because the team will have a new regime in place for the 2022 season.
Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Packers Practice News

The Green Bay Packers locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, allowing the team to sit back and relax during Wild Card weekend. Green Bay earned the league’s best record this season without a few of the team’s best players. Now, as the team gears up to host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, many of those players are back.
NFL coach carousel: Predicting which coaches will land in each open spot, as Giants make a splash hire

Eight teams could be looking for a new head coach in 2022 (seven for certain), making this version of the NFL silly season even crazier than in recent years. Two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, finished 2021 with a winning record. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia led his team to the playoffs and it's not yet known whether the team will retain him or move on, but if the Raiders do move on, Miami and Vegas are the top destinations available.
Shannon Sharpe Says 1 NFL Quarterback Is Not The Answer

Sunday afternoon was a tough one for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia was blown out by Tampa Bay, 31-15, in a game that was not as close as the final score would indicate. Hurts struggled to pass the ball all game long. He threw multiple interceptions and appeared...
Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
