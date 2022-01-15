DirecTV to drop far-right channel OAN from its service
(Reuters) – U.S. satellite broadcaster DirecTV said on Friday it will drop far-right channel One America News (OAN) from its service when its contract expires, in a blow to the popular news network. OAN, which rose to prominence amid the triumph and tumult of...
Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the U.S. and Canada, less than a year and a half since its last price increase. The Los Gatos, Calif., company said that prices are going up by $1 to $2, depending on the plan. The “standard” plan that most people take is increasing by $1.50, to $15.50. The Canadian version is going up by the same amount in local currency, to $16.50 Canadian dollars.
(Reuters) – Major international airlines rushed on Tuesday to rejig or cancel flights to the United States on the eve of a 5G wireless rollout that triggered safety concerns, despite two wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that...
(Reuters) – Major international airlines rushed https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airlines-scramble-rejig-schedules-amid-us-5g-rollout-concerns-2022-01-18 to rejig or cancel flights to the United States ahead of a 5G wireless rollout on Wednesday that has triggered safety concerns, despite wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had warned that potential...
(Reuters) – Activision Blizzard Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has gone from defending his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination claims at the video game maker to preparing to walk away with a windfall of at least $390 million. The 58-year-old executive stands to receive the payday...
The chief executives of American, United, Delta, and Southwest, as well as executives of FedEx and UPS, warned of a “catastrophic disruption” if the companies roll out 5G without limiting the technology near airports.
Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. The agencies are stressing the importance of robust competition to the economy, workers, consumers and small businesses.“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who...
Netflix Inc. is basking in record viewership numbers for "Don't Look Up," a climate-change satire that has been the biggest hit yet for its film ambitions, but its coming earnings report is causing fears of a stock move best described as Don't Look Down.
