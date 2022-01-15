DirecTV to drop far-right channel OAN from its service

Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the U.S. and Canada, less than a year and a half since its last price increase. The Los Gatos, Calif., company said that prices are going up by $1 to $2, depending on the plan. The “standard” plan that most people take is increasing by $1.50, to $15.50. The Canadian version is going up by the same amount in local currency, to $16.50 Canadian dollars.

