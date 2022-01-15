ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DirecTV to drop far-right channel OAN from its service

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – U.S. satellite broadcaster DirecTV said on Friday it will drop far-right channel One America News (OAN) from its service when its contract expires, in a blow to the popular news network. OAN, which rose to prominence amid the triumph and tumult of...

Stamford Advocate

DirecTV Plans to Drop Right-Wing Cable’s One America News

One of the nation’s biggest satellite broadcasters, DirecTV, plans to drop carriage of the fringe right-wing cable outlet One America News, several months after a Reuters report revealed that AT&T, one of DirecTV’s owners, was responsible for a large part of the media outlet’s overall revenue. OAN...
TV & VIDEOS
Boston Herald

Ticker: Netflix upping US, Canada prices; DirecTV to drop OAN

Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the U.S. and Canada, less than a year and a half since its last price increase. The Los Gatos, Calif., company said that prices are going up by $1 to $2, depending on the plan. The “standard” plan that most people take is increasing by $1.50, to $15.50. The Canadian version is going up by the same amount in local currency, to $16.50 Canadian dollars.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

DirecTV Dumping OAN In Major Blow To Right-Wing News Operation

DirecTV announced Friday it plans to drop the right-wing media operation OAN (One American News Network) within months, delivering a huge setback to the network that’s been a favorite of former President Donald Trump. The satellite TV provider notified OAN’s owner, Herring Networks Inc., that it will stop carrying...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Donald Trump
Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid U.S. 5G rollout concerns

(Reuters) – Major international airlines rushed on Tuesday to rejig or cancel flights to the United States on the eve of a 5G wireless rollout that triggered safety concerns, despite two wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that...
ECONOMY
Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety?

(Reuters) – Major international airlines rushed https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airlines-scramble-rejig-schedules-amid-us-5g-rollout-concerns-2022-01-18 to rejig or cancel flights to the United States ahead of a 5G wireless rollout on Wednesday that has triggered safety concerns, despite wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had warned that potential...
FRANCE
Microsoft deal to deliver $390 million payday for Activision’s embattled CEO

(Reuters) – Activision Blizzard Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has gone from defending his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination claims at the video game maker to preparing to walk away with a windfall of at least $390 million. The 58-year-old executive stands to receive the payday...
BUSINESS
