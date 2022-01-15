ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Netflix's Biggest Hits Worldwide Isn't on Netflix in America

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt used to be a much more common occurrence that a movie or show would be split across different streaming platforms around the world, now things are usually more streamlined. When Netflix debuts Army of the Dead for example they do so globally, it's the only place you can watch it...

comicbook.com

The Spokesman-Review

Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ is a lesson in climate messaging

Director Adam McKay’s climate satire “Don’t Look Up” isn’t exactly subtle. The hair is big, the parody obvious, the targets as plentiful as the star-studded cast competing for space – and the planet is about to explode. The whole enterprise is a monument to anger and frustration, which may explain why environmental scientists have warmed to the film more than film critics. Whether through the missteps of the protagonists or those of the filmmaker, it also offers a valuable lesson on the all-too-real challenges of spreading the word about the need for urgent global action against climate change.
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
younghollywood.com

Our Favorite Celebrity Cameos In Netflix's 'Don’t Look Up'!

Adam McKay's Don't Look Up premiered on Netflix over the holidays, and not only is it an exciting movie, but it has one star-studded cast! Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two unimpressive astronomers, Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, who discover a comet that will destroy Earth. The duo then goes on a media tour to warn humankind... but nobody cares.
BGR.com

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up had a hilarious Easter egg that’s got people flipping out

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more Don't Look Up, director Adam McKay's new star-studded Netflix movie that doubles as an allegory about climate change, quickly racked up some pretty staggering viewer figures. Between December 27 and January 2, for example, subscribers spent more than 152.2 million hours watching Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence portray astronomers warning about an imminent catastrophe. One reason the movie has garnered such a flood of coverage and interest has to do with the polarized reaction to it. Plenty of critics slammed the movie (which currently has a pretty...
Polygon

Netflix’s movie Hilda and the Mountain King answers the series’ biggest mysteries

It’s hard to imagine a scenario more terrifying than rescuing your child from certain danger, then waking up the next morning to find a stranger’s child sleeping in her bed. That’s exactly what happens at the end of the second season of Netflix’s essential animated show Hilda. Fans have been waiting for a year now to see that cliffhanger resolved.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s most hated shows is coming back for two more seasons

In recent years, Netflix has made it clear that it would rather create new shows than renew old ones. Unless a show has the critical acclaim of Ozark or the outsized popularity of Bridgerton, it is unlikely to last more than three seasons. Even when a show seems poised to make a splash, Netflix is more than willing to cut bait after one season. That is precisely what happened to The Irregulars, Jupiter's Legacy, and Cowboy Bebop in 2021. But viewership is what most of these decisions really hinge on, which is why Netflix just renewed Emily in Paris for season 3 and season 4.
ComicBook

National Treasure Disney+ Series Adds Five New Cast Members

The cast of Disney's National Treasure TV series is growing significantly as the start of production approaches. A new era of National Treasure is heading to Disney+ in the near future, with the popular film franchise being given the TV treatment, along with a new story for another generation. With the series set to begin filming early this year, Disney is finally putting the core cast together, finding the folks that will surround star Lisette Alexis.
Siliconera

Ultraman Season 2 Releases Worldwide on Netflix in April 2022

Tsuburaya Productions revealed the full launch date for the Ultraman Season 2 anime. Ultraman Season 2 will release simultaneously worldwide on Netflix on April 14, 2022. In the same press release, Tsuburaya confirmed that Season 2 will have “3” by Noilion as its opening song. The company also announced that the voice actress Maaya Sakamoto will join the cast in the new season. She will voice Taro’s lover Izumi.
epicstream.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Hits #1 Spot on Netflix's Top 10 List

Cobra Kai Season 4 is now the #1 show on Netflix just less than a week after its release, and it's already dominating the streaming giant's charts!. The ten episodes of the fourth season of Netflix's Karate Kid sequel series were released on December 31, 2021, and unsurprisingly, it has become one of the top-viewed Netflix original shows of the year.
darkhorizons.com

Netflix Raising Prices In North America

Netflix is raising the monthly price of its subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada. Announced yesterday, Netflix’s Basic single SD plan will go up $1 to $9.99 a month. Its most popular standard two-stream HD plan will go up by $1.50 to $15.49 per month. Finally, its Premium 4K plan will go up by $2 to $19.99 per month.
Benzinga

Could 'The Silent Sea' Be Netflix's Next Big Foreign Hit?

Since the release of “Squid Game” and the subsequent pop culture phenomenon that came along with it, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) subscribers and investors have been hoping to see more South Korean hits that could generate the same buzz on the platform. Could this be the next one?
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Netflix’s The House

The House is an adult stop-motion animated dark comedy anthology film telling three different stories surrounding the same house spanning different time periods and characters. The anthology was produced for Netflix by Nexus Studios in London with stories directed by Emma de Swaef & Marc James Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, and Paloma Baeza. Not unlike Adult Swim’s The Shivering Truth, the premise of the film is very much a loose anthology in that each of the stories are connected by a certain home establishment, however, it’s not to be confused by say Room 104 where we’re getting a single establishment telling different tales. In fact, one could argue each of the 30-minute short films are of different universes altogether with only the first chapter featuring a premise revolving around humans and the latter two stories focusing on anthropomorphic characters.
