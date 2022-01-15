One of Netflix's Biggest Hits Worldwide Isn't on Netflix in America

In recent years, Netflix has made it clear that it would rather create new shows than renew old ones. Unless a show has the critical acclaim of Ozark or the outsized popularity of Bridgerton, it is unlikely to last more than three seasons. Even when a show seems poised to make a splash, Netflix is more than willing to cut bait after one season. That is precisely what happened to The Irregulars, Jupiter's Legacy, and Cowboy Bebop in 2021. But viewership is what most of these decisions really hinge on, which is why Netflix just renewed Emily in Paris for season 3 and season 4.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO