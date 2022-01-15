One of Netflix's Biggest Hits Worldwide Isn't on Netflix in America

The House is an adult stop-motion animated dark comedy anthology film telling three different stories surrounding the same house spanning different time periods and characters. The anthology was produced for Netflix by Nexus Studios in London with stories directed by Emma de Swaef & Marc James Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, and Paloma Baeza. Not unlike Adult Swim’s The Shivering Truth, the premise of the film is very much a loose anthology in that each of the stories are connected by a certain home establishment, however, it’s not to be confused by say Room 104 where we’re getting a single establishment telling different tales. In fact, one could argue each of the 30-minute short films are of different universes altogether with only the first chapter featuring a premise revolving around humans and the latter two stories focusing on anthropomorphic characters.
