DirecTV dumping One America News Network

O ne America News Network will soon disappear from DirecTV.

The loss of the contract, which expires in April, is poised to strike a blow to the right-wing cable news network's ability to draw in revenue. The notification by the satellite TV provider was sent to OANN's owner, Herring Networks Inc.



“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” DirecTV said in a statement reported by Bloomberg on Friday.

DirectTV is OANN's largest distributor, according to the report. OANN lists five other providers that viewers can use to watch the network, with Verizon Fios the most prominent among them.

OANN is often reviled by the Left and other members of the media for its embrace of former President Donald Trump and conspiracy theories. OANN, along with Newsmax and others, has been sued by Dominion Voting Systems and others in defamation litigation alleging the spread of harmful misinformation about the 2020 election.

“DirecTV made a negligent mistake in 2021 when they renewed their contract with OAN even after OAN spent weeks attacking the election and stoking the embers that helped fuel the Jan. 6 insurrection," Angelo Carusone, president of the left-leaning group Media Matters, said in a statement obtained by the Washington Examiner on Friday. "They gave OAN a full year to undermine our democracy — and our country suffered for it."

Others on social media praised DirecTV's decision, including the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, which said it was "a major win for democracy."

OANN has not responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

CORRECTION : In a previous version of this story, the Washington Examiner reported that DirecTV is owned by AT&T. DirecTV is an independent company. The Washington Examiner regrets the error.

