ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

DirecTV dumping One America News Network

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

O ne America News Network will soon disappear from DirecTV.

The loss of the contract, which expires in April, is poised to strike a blow to the right-wing cable news network's ability to draw in revenue. The notification by the satellite TV provider was sent to OANN's owner, Herring Networks Inc.


“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” DirecTV said in a statement reported by Bloomberg on Friday.

DirectTV is OANN's largest distributor, according to the report. OANN lists five other providers that viewers can use to watch the network, with Verizon Fios the most prominent among them.

OANN is often reviled by the Left and other members of the media for its embrace of former President Donald Trump and conspiracy theories. OANN, along with Newsmax and others, has been sued by Dominion Voting Systems and others in defamation litigation alleging the spread of harmful misinformation about the 2020 election.

FOX MAKES JEANINE PIRRO PERMANENT CO-HOST OF THE FIVE

“DirecTV made a negligent mistake in 2021 when they renewed their contract with OAN even after OAN spent weeks attacking the election and stoking the embers that helped fuel the Jan. 6 insurrection," Angelo Carusone, president of the left-leaning group Media Matters, said in a statement obtained by the Washington Examiner on Friday. "They gave OAN a full year to undermine our democracy — and our country suffered for it."

Others on social media praised DirecTV's decision, including the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, which said it was "a major win for democracy."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

OANN has not responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

CORRECTION : In a previous version of this story, the Washington Examiner reported that DirecTV is owned by AT&T. DirecTV is an independent company. The Washington Examiner regrets the error.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Three Philadelphia-area police officers charged in death of 8-year-old girl

Three Philadelphia-area police officers were charged in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl after a football game last August. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced charges totaling 12 criminal counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment against each of the police officers from Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, in a press release Tuesday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Wichita Eagle

DirecTV Drops Far-Right Channel OAN News

DirecTV has exposed itself to a social media backlash as it has made the decision to drop far-right news channel One America Network (OAN) and its sister channel, Wealth of Entertainment. The satellite provider, which operates as a standalone after being spun-off from former corporate parent AT&T (T) - Get...
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

DirecTV Dumping OAN In Major Blow To Right-Wing News Operation

DirecTV announced Friday it plans to drop the right-wing media operation OAN (One American News Network) within months, delivering a huge setback to the network that’s been a favorite of former President Donald Trump. The satellite TV provider notified OAN’s owner, Herring Networks Inc., that it will stop carrying...
TV & VIDEOS
Seekingalpha.com

DISH Network gains on report of renewed merger talks with DirecTV

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) rose 5.7% in after hours trading on report that the satellite-TV service is in renewed merger talks with DirecTV. Discussions between the satellite-TV operators are being pushed by private equity firm TPG Capital, according to the NYPost report. TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) acquired a 30% stake in DirecTV from AT&T (NYSE:T) last year.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jeanine Pirro
Variety

CBS News Places New Focus on Streaming With Hire of Anthony Galloway

CBS News is placing new emphasis on streaming video, luring an executive from The Wall Street Journal to oversee the broadband news venture once known as CBSN. The ViacomCBS unit hired Anthony Galloway, who had been overseeing a range of audio and video initiatives at the News Corp.-backed broadsheet, as its new senior vice president of streaming. Galloway, who will report to Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of a unit that comprises CBS News and local stations, is expected to oversee day-to-day programming and production for CBS News’ streaming service. He starts his new role Feb. 14. CBS News is in the midst of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One America News Network#Directv#United States#Defamation#Dominion Voting Systems#Ne America News Network#Oann#Herring Networks Inc#Bloomberg#Directtv#Verizon Fios#Newsmax#Fox#Media Matters#The Washington Examiner#At T
CBS Pittsburgh

Carla Sands Says She Is Strongest Trump Supporter In Republican Primary For Senator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former ambassador to Denmark is one of two Republican women seeking the nomination for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. Carla Sands is joining a crowded field to succeed the retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. At last count, there are 13 Republican candidates for Senate in this state, including two women, both of whom make the pundits’ list of top five candidates because of their wealth or name recognition. Sands is one of them. “I am a pro-life, pro-First and Second Amendment constitutional conservative woman, and I grew up in Cumberland County in the middle of our great commonwealth,” Sands told...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
WashingtonExaminer

Mark Meadows says DeSantis 'smart enough' to know Trump controls GOP

A key ally to former President Donald Trump played down talk of a growing feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of a potential 2024 election showdown. Mark Meadows, who was Trump's final White House chief of staff, made an appearance on Newsmax on Tuesday to respond to reports that Trump is fed up with DeSantis and, according to the New York Times, that DeSantis has told friends that it's too much to ask that he bow to Trump. People "want Trump in the White House," Meadows insisted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy