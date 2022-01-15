Women Allegedly Attacked Airport Employee at JFK, Beat Him With His Own Radio

Three women have been accused of beating an airline security officer to the ground with his own radio last fall after he tried to stop them from getting on their Delta flight to Puerto Rico. An indictment unsealed Thursday alleges the incident took place at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sept. 22. The women—identified as Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johara Zavala, 44—were stopped from boarding their flight after acting “belligerent, with one appearing to be visibly disoriented and possibly intoxicated, and another who was refusing to properly wear her mask,” the complaint states. The three women are then accused of “yelling and cursing” at staff before repeatedly striking the security guard with his radio until he fell to the ground. “All three defendants then punched and kicked [the guard] in the face and body while [he] was on the floor,” according to the document. Two employees were hospitalized. All three women have pleaded not guilty, according to The Washington Post. They face as much as 10 years in prison if convicted.

